2,155 babies born on first day of New Year in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT: 2,155 babies were born ON the first day of the new year in Uzbekistan, local media reported, quoting the health ministry.

The figure is lower than 2021 when 2,316 were born, but higher than the number in 2018 (1,961), 2019 (1,708), 2020 (1,974) and 2021 (1644).

The babies born on January 1, 2023, were 1,056 girls and 1,099 boys.

The Fergana region led with 252 new babies, followed by Kashkadarya in the in the south-eastern part of the country (230) and the Namangan , in eastern Uzbekistan, (219) the health ministry said.

Uzbekistan, a landlocked Central Asia country, has a population of over 34.5 million people. According to preliminary data from the State Statistics Committee, men slightly outnumber women.