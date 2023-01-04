World Poetry Movement national coordinators to meet virtually

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

President, Asia Journalists Association

CAIRO: World Poetry Movement (WPM) in Africa called all poets and country national coordinators in the continent to attend WPM Africa’s Virtual Continental Congress on January 21 – 22.

The WPM Coordinating Committee appointed four continental directors and 106 leaders and national committees in the countries where it has deployed its organizational work.

As a national coordinator WPM in Egypt, I believe this congress will be a great chance for poets to present new creative ideas to promote poetry in the daily life that is a priority to support humanity.

Currently, the WPM Coordinating Committee (CC) is orienting its work towards the convocation and realization of virtual continental congresses in Africa (January 2023), Asia (February 2023), Europe (March 2023) and America (April 2023), with the support of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These continental events will be preparatory to the first WPM Congress, to be held in Medellín between July 13 and 15, 2023 with a second stage in Caracas between July 17 and 20, 2023 both in person and virtually (due to budgetary limitations), during which a Strategic Plan 2023-2028 will be approved.

This congress will be the culmination of our activities in the past one year. AWPM objective this year is to discuss and structure a new stage of the World Poetry Movement through a redefinition of our objectives and work plans and an organic renewal of leadership and Movement.

This will enable to trigger a deeper action through multiple initiatives of poets in different regions of the world, which gives a more impactful dimension to the relationship of poets and poetry with human society.

The agenda for the two-day congress will feature a report of the WPM Coordinating Committee, a report of the WPM African Coordination, greeting from representatives of WPM Europe, Asia, and America, reports of the 24 National Coordinators of WPM Africa, and a discussion of the reports.

On January 22, the stage will be for proposals and the selection of 15 delegates to the WPM Congress for face-to-face or virtual participation, with translations to be provided during the virtual congress.

The coordinating committee of WPM comprises Rati Saxena (India), Ayo Ayoola-Amale (Ghana), Agneta Falk (United States), Sue Zhu (People’s Republic of China), Ataol Behramoglu (Türkiye), Alex Pausides (Cuba), Zolani Mkiva (South Africa), Freddy Ñáñez (Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela), Ismael Diadié (Mali), Keshab Sigdel (Nepal), Luís Filípe Sarmento (Portugal), Vadim Terekhim (Russia), Khalid Rassouni (Morocco), Oscar Saavedra (Chile), Francis Combes (France), Fernando Rendón (Colombia) as General Coordinator and Gloria Chvatal, president of the Preparatory Committee of the WPM Congress.