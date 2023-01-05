Ana Stjelja interviews World Poets

CAIRO: Canadian publishing house the Ukiyoto Publishing has just published a book titled “Modern Talks on Poetry: interviews with world poets” by Dr Ana Stjelja.

The book features 25 interviews with renowned poets of all generations from all over the world.

The book Modern Talks on Poetry was created as a result of my journalistic work from 2019 to 2022.

“The interviews published in this book are selected interviews I conducted with contemporaries, poets from all over the world, which were published in the mentioned period in the English magazine The Poet, the American magazine Agape Review and the Serbian magazines Poetryzine and Alia Mundi,” she said.

“What particularly inspired me to publish this book is the idea that poetry played a very significant role during the pandemic, primarily in a psychological sense, because many people turned to writing poetry during the lockdown, as a kind of creative therapy.

“At the same time, I was interested in how poets see the future of poetry, bearing in mind the digital age and the ever-present transhumanism.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank all those fellow poets who gave me an interview and talked with me about some interesting topics related to the nature of poetry, its role and importance in their life and generally for the humankind. With this book, I would like to pay tribute to poetry as a unique form of artistic and linguistic expression and to all the poets of this world.”

The poets featured in this book are James Tian Yu (China), Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Egypt), Jasna Šamić (France), Donya Mirzaei (Iran) (Cyprus), Neşe Yaşin (Cyprus), Lidia Chiarelli (Italy), Katarina Sarić (Montenegro), Sam Eastwood (New Zealand), Hassan Al-Matrooshi (Oman), Maria Do Sameiro Barroso (Portugal), Raed Al-Jishi (Saudi Arabia), Dajana Lazarević (Serbia) (Saudi Arabia) , Ivan Ergić (Serbia), Nina Abdul Razzak (Bahrain), Vladimir D. Janković (Serbia), Zlatan Demirović (Usa), Suzanne Newman (Uk), Elizabeth Esguerra Castillo (Philippines), Maxine A. Moncrieffe, Aka Maxwanette (USA), Maid Čorbić (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Fikret Çelik (Turkey), Jelena Ljubenović (Serbia), Francesca Innocenzi (Italy), Mišel Boltres (Serbia) and Isilda Nunes (Portugal).