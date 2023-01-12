Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan relations set to prosper as Maripov presents credentials

MANAMA: Kyrgyzstan’s former Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov has taken up his post as his country’s Ambassador to Bahrain.

Maripov who is based in the Saudi capital Riyadh will also be Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Egypt.

He has been ambassador to Saudi Arabia under a decree by President Sadyr Zhaparov on January 26, 2022.

The ambassador presented his credentials to Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at a ceremony in Bahrain.

Maripov, born on August 30, 1979, served as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan from May 5, 2021 to 12 October 12, 2021.

He was the first to serve in this position after he served as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan since February 3, 2021.

In Bahrain, Maripov said that he would make every effort to implement the tasks assigned to him by the Kyrgyz president to expand and deepen relations between the two countries in various fields.

Crown Prince Salman expressed confidence that Maripov’s tenure would consolidate the comprehensive development of Kyrgyz-Bahraini relations.