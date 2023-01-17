At least 3 injured, over 100 traffic accidents reported on heavy snowfall in Gangwon province

This photo provided by the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency shows police personnel pushing a car on a snow-covered road in the county of Yangyang (Yonhap)

CHUNCHEON: At least three people were injured in traffic accidents over the weekend as heavy snowfall pounded the eastern mountainous province of Gangwon to cause an estimated 100 traffic accidents and leave vehicles stranded, officials said.

Many parts of Gangwon Province had heavy snow from Saturday to Sunday, including 59.5 centimeters of snow in the Misiryeong mountain ridge and 53.5 cm in the Hyangrobong hill.

A car overturned on a snow-covered road in the coastal county of Yangyang Sunday, injuring a driver. A day earlier, two suffered injuries and were taken to hospitals in a car accident on a highway in the city of Gangneung, according to the officials.

Heavy snow also blanketed a section of highway in Goseong around Sunday noon, stranding about 10 vehicles in the area.

Drivers had struggled to steer their cars out of accumulated snow for about 1 1/2 hours before police, fire and military authorities removed snow.

Several sections of roads in Sokcho and Yangyang were temporarily blocked as authorities had difficulties deploying snowplow trucks due to accumulated snow.

olice estimated the latest snow caused more than 100 traffic accidents.

The province has mobilized more than 620 officials and 450 vehicles and other equipment to remove snow, and sent relief supplies and necessary items to villages which have chances of becoming isolated.

The weather agency forecast that up to 15 cm more snow could fall in the province, as well as strong winds and waves near coastal areas.

Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae convened a virtual emergency meeting of officials from cities and counties in the province and requested all-out works to remove snow on roads.