Vietnam’s President Nguyen Phu Trong resigns

HANOI: Vietnam’s President Nguyen Phu Trong has stepped down and resigned from his positions within the state and the Communist Party.

The party’s central committee approved Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s request to resign from all his positions.

“The 13th Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on January 17 to consider and give opinions to the wish to cease holding his positions, to stop working, and to retire by Nguyen Xuan Phuc, member of the Politburo, member of the 13th Party Central Committee, President of Vietnam, and Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security for the 2021-2026 tenure,” the party said.

“In pursuant to the current regulations of the Party and State, and in consideration of Phuc’s wish, the Party Central Committee agreed to let him cease holding the positions of member of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure, President of Vietnam, and Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security for the 2021-2026 tenure.”

His ouster comes shortly after two deputy premiers — former top diplomat Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam, who led the response to Covid-19 — resigned

Phuc, 68, was elected president by the National Assembly in April 2021 after serving a five-year term as prime minister.

“Born into a family with revolutionary traditions, Phuc is a key leader of the Party and State. He received fundamental training, grew up from the grassroots, and was assigned by the Party Central Committee and Politburo of different tenures to many important leading positions of the Party and the State,” the party said in a statement carried by Vietnam News Agency.

“As the Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure, Phuc made great efforts in leading, directing, and managing the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic which reaped important results.

“However, he bears the political responsibility of the head in letting many officials, including two Deputy Prime Ministers and three ministers commit wrongdoings and mistakes, causing very serious consequences. The two Deputy Prime Ministers have applied to cease holding their positions, while two ministers and many other officials have been criminally handled.

“Clearly aware of his responsibility before the Party and people, Phuc has submitted his application to cease holding the positions assigned, stop working, and retire.”