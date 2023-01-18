Virtual Congress of World Poetry Movement in Africa on January 21-22

CAIRO: In the crucial search for the unity of the poetic forces of Africa, and to make much more visible the immense contribution of the poetry of that continent to the world, the Virtual Congress of the World Poetry Movement (WPM) Africa will be held on January 21-22 starting at 10:00 GMT.

About 30 national coordinators representing that number of countries of that continent, and an undetermined number of international poets and observers will participate in the Congress.

The World Poetry Movement is a coordination of international poetry festivals, poetry projects and poets from 150 countries that, through the globalization and realization of poetic actions, seeks to contribute to the construction of a new humanism for the twenty-first century, permanently promoting intercultural dialogue through the fraternal and universal language of poetry, a path to the transformation and renewal of consciousness, for the benefit of a humanity at peace, reconciled with nature and aware of both cultural diversity and the sense of justice and social inclusion in the processes of cultural development of all the inhabitants of the planet.

The Congress will be moderated by poets Ayo Ayoola-Amale (Ghana), Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Egypt), Siphiwe Nzima (Lesotho) and Ismaël Diadié Haïdara (Mali). National coordinators from Algeria, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Western Sahara, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Togo and Tunisia will participate.

This congress is the first of the continental congresses that will take place in the first half of 2023. It is organized by the World Poetry Movement, the International Poetry Festival of Medellin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Communications and Information of Venezuela.

