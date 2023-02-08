Korean Ambassador meets Pakistan’s Finance Minister

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

Islamabad: Ambassador of Republic of Korea Mr. Suh Sangpyo called on Pakistan’s Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Ishaq Dar shared the depth of friendly relations between Pakistan and Republic of Korea and highlighted the bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

He also highlighted that the present government is focusing on various other avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extended to a new level.

Ishaq Dar apprised the Korean Ambassador about the potential investment areas and extended present government’s greater facilitation and support in this regard.

The Korean Ambassador expressed keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries especially in trade and investment that need to be enhanced.

Ishaq Dar shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing investments in Pakistan and assured the Ambassador of the present government’s full support and cooperation.

It may be recalled that the Republic of Korea had provided relief goods to Sindh and other provinces of Pakistan to help the people affected by torrential rains and flash floods in 2022.

The Ambassador of Korea had himself handed over the relief goods of provincial government of Sindh in October last year. These relief goods included water purification tablets, blankets, and various other essential relief items. The Government of Korea had also donated USD 300,000 while Korean private sector companies and associations working in Pakistan, had collectively donated over USD 500,000 for the flood victims.

Several Korean companies are working in different sectors in Pakistan. They include Jogye Order, K-Water, Mira Power, LH, KOAK, KA-Power, KEPCO Plant Services & Engineering, Samsung Electronics Pakistan, Lotte Chilsug Beverages, Lotte Engineering and Construction, and Lotte Chemical.

In 2017, Pakistan and Korea signed a loan agreement of $ 76.3 million for constructing a state-of-the-art multipurpose information technology park and at that time also Ishaq Dar was the Finance Minister of Pakistan. The agreement was signed with Exim Bank of Korea.

Earlier in 2015, an agreement was inked between the two countries according to which $500 million were to be invested in Pakistan in different projects like hydro power projects, roads and health sector. Ishaq Dar was the Finance Minister and the investment was to come via Exim Bank.