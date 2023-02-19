Ambassador: Türkiye will never forget Bahrain’s solidarity

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: Bahrain’s response to the earthquake emergency in Türkiye is not just humanitarian. It is also a reflection of the deep friendship between the two countries, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Bahrain Esin Çakıl has said.

“In the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, the immediate response of Bahrain was a clear demonstration of the strong friendship between Türkiye and Bahrain,” the diplomat said a short time after a telethon on Bahrain national television raised more than $3.5 million for the earthquake victims in three hours.

Bahrain had dispatched search and rescue specialists and equipment to join the emergency response just after the earthquake struck the Turkish provinces.

“On behalf of the Republic of Türkiye, I wholeheartedly thank Bahraini leadership and people. Türkiye will never forget this solidarity,” Ambassador Çakıl said.

“Under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, a 35-personnel search and rescue team from Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) was sent to Hatay, where most of the Turkish citizens in Bahrain come from.”

The ambassador commended “Bahrain’s humanitarian approach that won the hearts and minds of the Turkish nation.”

“Under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, a 35-personnel search and rescue team from Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) was sent to Hatay, where most of the Turkish citizens in Bahrain came from.

In her statement, Ambassador Çakıl paid tribute to the Bahraini heroes saving a life under the rubble 176 hours after the earthquake.

Ankara-born Çakıl had graduated from the Middle East Techical University, Department of International Relations in 1996, and started her career in the NATO Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Çakıl was appointed as Attaché at the Turkish embassy in Dakar in 1999-2000.

From 2000 to 2004, she served as a Third and Second Secretary at the Turkish embassy in Beirut.

Çakıl worked as Second and First Secretary at the Department of Energy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2006-2010, she served as Second Secretary and First Secretary at the Turkish embassy in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Between 2011-2021, Çakıl served as Head of Department and Deputy Director General (since 2018) respectively for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On March 15, 2021, Çakıl became Türkiye’s Ambassador to Bahrain.

The ambassador, who is married and has one child, speaks English and French.