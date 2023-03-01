The Kyrgyzstan presidents’ meeting: Bold initiative for national unity or enlivening drama?

By Habib Toumi

BISHKEK: What do Askar Akaev, Kurmanbek Bakiev, Roza Otunbaeva, Almazbek Atambaev, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Sadyr Japarov have in common?

The five men and one woman are the presidents who have led Kyrgyzstan since 1991 until the present day. Some were nemeses and some have left the Central Asia country.

Yet, the current president, Sadyr Japarov, convened them together in one room in an attempt he said would iron out differences, overcome hostilities, move together as a nation and boost the country’s unity.

Was the initiative a laudable move by President Japarov to foster national unity, an enlivening drama with superb characterizations or a rupture with the past to write a new chapter?

Since its independence in August 1991, Kyrgyzstan has had six presidents, but they have never assembled in the same place. Some lived abroad and one was held in prison.

Japarov who has been in power since 2020 pondered a plan to bring them together in one room, discuss what keeps them apart and agree on strengthening the unity of their homeland and moving on, instead of remaining stuck in the past and its dark taints.

I saw Japarov up close on May 2, 2022 in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek during the Ait-namaz (Eid prayers). There were more than 35,000 people who also performed the early prayers of the festive day. There were also TV crews, the national media, journalists, and numerous social media influencers, including some from other countries.

It was a golden opportunity for any politician to address the nation and beyond it from the place of worship and gain political and social mileage.

However, Japarov quietly stepped aside after the prayers and walked to his car, giving the religious figures the chance to deliver speeches and to interact with the people. Eid was their day.

In a world where the media plays a crucial role, very few politicians would compromise and offer others such an advantageous opportunity to address a large crowd.

So, when I read how Japarov managed to bring together former presidents to a meeting in Dubai, I hailed the attempt to bring the former presidents and their supporters closer and move forward to foster national unity.

It was a daunting task as the pain of history and legacies is too painful. But the initiative was laudable.

To ensure all the former leaders responded positively to his call, Japarov reportedly gave each one of them the impression that he was keen on a tête-à-tête with him or her.

“Before gathering everyone in Dubai, we sat Sooronbai Sharipovich and Almazbek Sharshenovich at the same table in Bishkek and reconciled them,” Japarov told Kabar News Agency as he shared in an interview his narrative about the historic meeting.

“They reconciled and forgave each other. Then we gathered all the former presidents. We didn’t tell them that there would be a meeting of ex-presidents. This is true. If we did, some would not have come. But we can’t hide information. Everything is open in Kyrgyzstan. But among them there were those who found out that all the presidents were gathering. However, they all came.”

Japarov told them that it is difficult for the leaders to come to an agreement, and it is difficult for others to reach an agreement.

“Therefore, invite your supporters to unity. Let’s be one Kyrgyz. You see, the situation in the world is bad. Kyrgyzstan is only now getting back on its feet. Last year there were good developments in our economy. This year will be even better. Next year there will be five more. We have started the construction of the railway, the project of the century, and large hydropower plants. We should implement such large projects. Then the future of Kyrgyzstan will be broad. God willing, we will become a strong state.”

Japarov told Kabar that following his remarks, everyone gave a speech and cheered the initiative ‘Let’s come to solidarity, let’s unite as one fist.’

“They all sat for about four hours and then left.”

During the interview, Japarov was told that the meeting surprised most of the public and the debate will not end anytime soon, especially that Bakiev was convicted by law. He was asked why he was meeting him instead of arresting him.

“Yes, there is a court decision that he was “convicted. Over 13 years, our General Prosecutor’s Office has sent requests to Belarus four times to hand him over to us. They refused the four requests,” he said.

For Japarov, the reconciliation meeting should continue in its own way, whoever is responsible under the law.

“Do not bypass laws and court decisions! From now on, we will continue to hold meetings. I am ready to bring all politicians to the reconciliation table,” he said.

“’Let’s get along. We have only one Kyrgyzstan. Let’s work together. Let’s raise Kyrgyzstan together’, we said. We found a wonderful language, hugged and became friends and parted warmly.”

The former presidents were Askar Akayev (27 October 1990- 24 March 2005) who was was overthrown in the Tulip Revolution. He left Kyrgyzstan and now lives in Moscow where he works as Professor and Senior Researcher of Prigogine Institute for Mathematical Investigations of Complex Systems at Moscow State University.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev (10 July 2005-15 April 2010). He was forced out of the office and he now lives in Minsk where he was granted political asylum,

Roza Otunbayeva (15 April 2010 – 1 December 2011) was the first female Central Asian head of state and as she stepped down, she marked Kyrgyzstan’s first peaceful transfer of power.

Since 2022, she has been serving as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Almazbek Atambaev (1 December 2011 – 24 November 2017). He was the first prime minister in Central Asia to come from an opposition party. In 2011, he won the elections and succeeded Roza Otunbayeva as President of Kyrgyzstan.

In June 2020, he was sentenced to 11 years in jail, but he was released on February 14, 2023, and allowed to receive medical treatment abroad.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov (2017-2020) became the fifth President of Kyrgyzstan after he won the elections on 15 October 2017. He served until his resignation on 15 October 2020. He lives in Bishkek.

The incumbent president Sadyr Japarov took charge of the country in October 2020 as acting president and won the presidential elections on 28 January 2021.