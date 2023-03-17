Vice Chancellors of 11 Pakistani Universities on South Korea’s visit

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri with a Korean official

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

Islamabad: The Vice Chancellors of 11 universities of Pakistan, including the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, are on week-long visit to South Korea under the USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) being implemented by the University of Utah.

There are a total of sixteen HESSA partner universities in Pakistan, of which Vice Chancellors of eleven universities are touring the Korea on an exchange visit program.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, and Vice Chancellors of other universities will participate in training programs, which are being hosted by the University of Utah, Asia Campus based in Incheon, Republic of Korea.

The Vice Chancellors will be introduced to innovative academic and research practices being followed at the International Global Campus (IGC) in Incheon hosting prominent institutions such as the University of Utah, Stony Brook the State University of New York, George Mason University, and the Ghent University of Belgium.

The Pakistani higher education leadership will interact with the IGC management and governance team to gain a better understanding of best practices in coordinating and strengthening institutional governance systems.

Led by Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, Research Professor of Economics at the University of Utah and Chief of Party HESSA, the study tour also aims to kick-start business and strategic planning for HESSA partner universities. Vice Chancellors will engage in training and discussions on topics such as the development of business plans for the university’s growth and expansion, strategy to achieve established goals and targets, partnership building and resource mobilization, and contingency planning.

Strengthening institutional capacities in strategic planning is crucial for sustainability and will enable the HESSA partner universities to establish programs that will provide students with a good campus experience and make notable contributions towards enhancing graduate employability.