GCS International opens office in Kyrgyzstan

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: The Global Common Society (GCS) International officially opened its department office in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony was held in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan, with the participation of visiting World Taekwondo (WT) President Chungwon Choue, President of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Mamytov, President of the WT Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic, member of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan Alexei Pak and others.

In his keynote speech, Chungwon Choue said that he wanted to visit Kyrgyzstan long ago and it’s a great honour for him to visit the country in the year of the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo and the 30th anniversary of the WT Taekwondo Association of Kyrgyzstan.

Chungwon Choue briefed the participants of the ceremony about the World Taekwondo.

“Now within the framework of the World Taekwondo Cares project we are providing aid and support to children from orphanages,” he said adding that in future the World Taekwondo will actively support those who need in their support.

Addressing young taekwondos, Chungwon Choue noted that if they will try to participate in international competitions and gain experience, they bring more medals to Kyrgyzstan.

“You are the future and hope of Kyrgyzstan,” he said.

Alexei Pak noted that thanks to the efforts of Chungwon Choue, Taekwondo created the best society and thanked Chungwon Choue for the opportunity to teach taekwondo among children from orphanages of Kyrgyzstan.

Mamytov said that Taekwondo is one of the mass, popular, dynamically developing sports in Kyrgyzstan.

“There are dozens of Taekwondo clubs in Kyrgyzstan and the country holds many large international tournaments,” he said.

Mamytov highlighted in his speech the coincidence of the two jubilee dates – the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo and the 30th anniversary of the WT Taekwondo Association of Kyrgyzstan.

He stressed that the two organizations passed together rich and long path of development. The president of NOC of Kyrgyzstan expressed hope for further cooperation and wished new successes, new achievements and new victories to all taekwondos.

At the end of the ceremony Chungwon Choue announced the appointment of Alexei Pak as the head of the department office of the GCS International in Kyrgyzstan and presented him the flag of the GCS International. Alexei Pak took the oath to serve honestly and with good will.

The GCS International was established in 1979 and its headquarters are in Seoul, Korea.

The GCS International, with a membership of about 90 countries, was set up to effectively pursue the goals of the GCS movement all over the world, which promotes the three spirits of goodwill, cooperation and service.

The movement also pursues five major movements – the movement for a healthy society; the movement for a better living; the movement for the love of nature; the movement for the restoration of human dignity; and the movement for global peace.

Chungwon Choue, president of the World Taekwondo Federation is also the president of the GCS International since 2006.