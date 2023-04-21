Compare FBS vs XM for fees, safety and more





That said, traders are encouraged to do their own research and decide whether XM is the right broker for their needs. This screenshot shows all the platforms available with XM. With MT4 and MT5 mobile trading, traders can follow the global markets from anywhere and instantly place and execute orders.

We took 8 criteria of our comparison (xm broker, account opening, customer service, markets&product, research, trading platform, deposit&withdrawal) and listed the angles with the greatest difference here below. MT5 platform users can use the app to manage their trading accounts and to trade our full range of trading instruments. XM™ offers clients a user-friendly app, which enables you to trade the international markets from 1 login using either a demo or a live account. Account registration and account management are both hassle-free in the company’s Members Are and so are fund deposits and withdrawals via multiple payment methods, with transfer fees covered by XM. Moreover, any client can start trading with as little as 5 USD deposit. XM is ahead overall due to lower swap rates on leveraged overnight positions and its loyalty program, which decreases costs for high-volume traders.

You should engage in any such activity only if you are fully aware of the relevant risks. BrokerChooser does not provide investment or any other advice, for further information please read our General Terms and Conditions. XM sets high standards to its services because quality is just as decisive for us as for our clients. We believe that versatile financial services require versatility in thinking and a unified policy of business principles. Cryptocurrencies are likely to be integrated in the future. It is always a good idea to check fresh reviews on Forex Peace Army to see if traders recently encountered any serious problems with scalping using XM trading platforms.

Countries served

Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd. is the entity serving EEA countries. Trading Point Holdings Ltd., a private limited company incorporated in Cyprus, is the owner of XM. Trading Point Holdings Ltd, a private limited company incorporated in Cyprus, is the owner of XM. There is a reason why over 10 million clients choose XM for Forex Trading, Cryptocurrencies Trading, Commodity Trading, and Stocks, Metals, and Energies Trading. Now available – For clients with an equity of less than $40k – T&Cs apply – Read more.

E-mail The MT4/MT5 ID and email address provided do not correspond to an XM real trading account.

The XM Demo account is virtually funded and simulates real trading conditions.

It also supervises the firms offering administrative services which do not fall under the supervision of ICPAC and the Cyprus Bar Association.

Besides, we see dramatic growth inn instrument offering compared to previous years, adding more Cryptocurrencies and CFDs to the list.

https://traderoom.info/ does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The XM Demo account is virtually funded and simulates real trading conditions. XM makes four live trading accounts available, the Micro Account, Standard account, XM Ultra Low, and Shares Account. XM makes four live trading accounts available, the Micro Account, Standard Account, XM Ultra Low, and Shares Account. The selection of the XM trading bonuses is offered to both new and existing clients to reach their investment goals with higher confidence and increased capital. The $30 No Deposit Bonus offers new clients the opportunity to start trading without making a deposit and gets the bonus amount to their newly opened XM real accounts.

XM Loyalty Program

All withdrawal requests are instantly reflected in clients’ trading accounts as pending withdrawals. XM processes requests within 24 working hours, but it may take up to five business days for funds to arrive depending on the final destination. There are no hidden terms — whether in pricing, trade execution, or promotions. This is reflected by the multitude of prestigious awards and recognitions earned through the years and by virtue of its commitment to corporate brand values.

Traders Union analysts explain why XM Group is one of the best MT4 Forex brokers – DNA India Traders Union analysts explain why XM Group is one of the best MT4 Forex brokers. Posted: Mon, 30 Jan 2023 08:00:00 GMT [source]

As an internationally regulated and licensed broker, XM has more than 3.5 million clients in over 200 countries with access to trading more than 1,000 instruments. XM affiliates promote a universally fair and ethical trading environment for all their referred clients. A wide selection of client referral tools in over 20 languages and ultra-fast payment methods for commission transfers support the partnerships at all times.

XM welcomes credit cards, electronic payments , local bank transfers, etc. The broker does not charge any service fee for deposits or withdrawals. Traders can deposit funds into their XM accounts through methods like Visa, Visa Electron, Mastercard, Maestro Diners Club International, UnionPay, XM Card, Skrill, Neteller, Web Money, and bank wire transfers. XM offers clients several mobile and desktop versions of both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.

Account Requirements

XM does make an Affiliate program available in the form of an IB – Introducing Broker Option. XM Partner Program offers highly competitive commission rates and a high level of overall client retention. The account application process can be started by clicking on the Green “Open a live Account Here” button located on the brokers’ webpage. Client funds are also protected through multiple compensation schemes, such as CySEC’s Investor Compensation Scheme. These programs compensate account holders in the event of a brokerage firm’s financial collapse or its inability to make customers whole on their account balances. The download is quick, provided you have a decent internet connection.

Every account type from XM is assured the same low rate of requotes, slippages, and instant order executions with counter-transactions from the broker, according to our XM Review. ForexPeaceArmy.com has advertising and affiliate relationships with some of the companies mentioned on this site and may be compensated if readers follow links and sign up. We are committed to the fair handling of reviews and posts regardless of such relations. XM allows scalping as well as trading during time of increased volatility. Check the terms and conditions of any bonus program before accepting a bonus.

Daily Market Comment – Dollar’s woes deepen ahead of US retail … – xm.com Daily Market Comment – Dollar’s woes deepen ahead of US retail …. Posted: Fri, 14 Apr 2023 08:57:17 GMT [source]

When using WikiFX products, users should consciously abide by the relevant laws and regulations of the country and region where they are located. Overnight fee – Traders who hold positions open overnight are generally charged rollover interest. In the case of forex, the amount credited or charged is calculated based on the position taken as well as the rate differentials between the two currencies traded. In the case of stocks and stock indices, the amount credited or charged is calculated based on whether a short or a long position has been taken.

Also, you may use the fee calculator provided by the XM for an easy understanding of your costs. ALso, Client funds are kept in investment grade banks and use segregated accounts, falling under the Investor Compensation Fund that ensures recovery of funds up to €20,000 in case the broker goes insolvent . Besides, one of the advantages you will get as a trader is Negative Balance Protection, so there is no risk to lose more than the available balance.

Trading Conditions

They rejected my withdrawal telling me that I have violated the “NO DEPOSIT BONUS ACCOUNT” and removed all my profit that was on my account. If there was a option i would have given them a negative rating, they claim that they are such a big platform but they are so poor that they will hold your 100$ deposit as well and use your money to buy food for themselves. It’s been more than 5 days that i have not received my deposit and the reason they say is that they have not got a reply.

Along with News Feed, Technical Summaries and Technical Analysis, XM provides Fundamental Analysis and Trade Ideas suitable for beginning or advanced traders. In addition, there are very well-organized tutorials, videos and tools at your disposal. MetaTrader is known for its clean and good feel while trading, also its Charting are among the most powerful offerings in the industry. So, the same as we do, you will enjoy its look and functions offered. Our Ranked XM Trust Score is 9 out 0f 10 for good reputation and excellent service along the years, also reliable top-tier licenses under which Broker operates. The only point is International trading available via the offshore entity.

Is XM a good broker?

CFDs are leveraged products and as such loses may be more than the initial invested capital. Trading in CFDs carry a high level of risk thus may not be appropriate for all investors. Along with good customer service, every client can access numerous educational materials through XM Learning Center, fulll of trading data and other necessary information that brings trading to a better level.

XM mainstay on the most popular industry platforms MT4 and MT5, obviously for traders’ advantage, as the platforms are very known and allow you to get numerous extensions or access comprehensive education on how to use tools.

As an example assume that the interest rates in Japan and the US are 0.25% p.a.

For instance, cTrader looks impressive in terms of having everything well placed and informative.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission was established in accordance with section 5 of the Securities and Exchange Commission Law of 2001 as a public legal entity.

In addition, there are very well-organized tutorials, videos and tools at your disposal.

Lastly, Zero Accounts will offer you another fee strategy where the spread is an interbank quote starting from 0 pips and the trading charge will be deducted through a commission per lot, see our snapshot below.

Powerful charting capabilities, including more than 50 different technical indicators and intraday analysis tools, are available through the MT4 & MT5 trading platform. The XM research and education section offers a very detailed library of educational materials for traders. These include market reviews, stock market news, forex news, investment-themed articles, technical analysis, videos, and a learning center where webinars, seminars, and video tutorials are presented. Clients receive their money on the same day for payments made via e-wallet. Payments by bank wire, credit card, or debit card can take between two-to-five business days.

Particularly, your trading information, including but not limited to the IP address, was the same with other clients of the Company with whom business relationships were also terminated due to violations. Forex — the foreign exchange market is the biggest and the most liquid financial market in the world. Trading in this market involves buying and selling world currencies, taking profit from the exchange rates difference. FX trading can yield high profits but is also a very risky endeavor. It seems they allowing only one device that cause automatically close account the device to be close .

XM is owned and operated by Trading Point Holdings, which is a licensed and multi-regulated financial institution. You can trade all the instruments available at XM on the MT4 platform except individual stocks, which can only be traded on MT5. Alternatively, traders can opt to access the XM WebTrader through their browser. Withdrawal requests are processed in the currency in which the deposit was originally made. Exact details about each payment method are visible when you log in to the ‘Members Area‘. Once you selected a payment method of choice, there are clear instructions to follow to complete the process.

The company started off serving only a small segment of the trading community by providing intermediary services in the foreign exchange market. There has been a lot of development and progress since then. It is safe to use XM, which operates in almost 190 countries around the world. The International Financial Services Commission was established by the enactment of the International Financial Services Commission Act on 3rd May 1999.

Client manager acts like this is standard procedure but this is unacceptable, my Metatrader accounts and client portal access deleted. Since XM uses MT4 or its newer version MT5 you are able to use its powerful capabilities along with automated trading or trading robots. EAs available with unlimited use of charts for those that prefer technological trading, also great manual trading tools will assist in your strategy as well. So overall all demands and trading needs are covered and are at very sustainable level and might be good match to various types of traders. However, always choose your leverage smartly, as well as the entity under which you would like to trade, which you may learn more through the XM education center, see snapshot for EU clients below. As for the commission, Micro, Standard and XM Ultra Low accounts are offered a zero-commission trading environment.

FBS’s service is on par with XM’s and a comparison of their fees shows that FBS’s fees are similar to XM’s. XMFor detailed information and hands-on experience, read our review of this broker. FBSFor detailed information and hands-on experience, read our review of this broker. Users downloading the app for the first time are able to register and manage their account directly from the app, without requiring access to a desktop computer.