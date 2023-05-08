Kyrgyzstan, China negotiate visa-free regime for citizens

By Kuban Abdymen

BISHKEK: China is ready to consider the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime with Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev said at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan is currently preparing a proposal that will soon be submitted to the Chinese authorities, Kulubaev said.

He assured the deputies that China is ready to negotiate the possibility of a visa-free regime Akchabar reports.

Kyrgyzstan is also negotiating a visa-free regime with the governments of Austria, Belgium and Germany, Kulubaev said.

“The difficulty is that these countries are in the Schengen zone and in order to conclude an agreement on a visa-free regime with us, they need to coordinate this with other countries,” the minister said.

He added that with Austria and Belgium, perhaps this year there will be a positive result.