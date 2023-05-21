Xi’an Declaration adopted after Central Asia-China summit

By Kuban Abdymen

XI’AN: As a result of the summit of the heads of states “Central Asia – China” in the city of Xi’an, the Xi’an Declaration was adopted.

The declaration was signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed this document on May 19, 2023.

In a warm atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, the leaders of the countries comprehensively summed up the friendly exchanges between the states of Central Asia and China, summarizing the experience of multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation, outlined guidelines for further interaction and deepening cooperation.

The summit participants also signed:

A Memorandum of Understanding on industrial and investment cooperation “Central Asia – China”;

A Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening trade and economic cooperation in the “Central Asia – China” format;

A Memorandum of Understanding between the states of Central Asia and China on cooperation in the field of digital trade;

A Memorandum of Understanding to promote the development of cooperation in the field of infrastructure and engineering construction in the “Central Asia – China” format;

A Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a mechanism for the meeting of ministers of agriculture “Central Asia – China”;

Regulations on the work of the mechanism for the meeting of the heads of customs services in the format “Central Asia – China”;

A Memorandum of Understanding on technical cooperation in the field of import and export of animal and plant quarantine between the competent authorities in the format “Central Asia – China”;

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the establishment of the Business Council “Central Asia – China”.

The next CA-China summit iwill be held in 2025 in Kazakhstan.