Cambodian athlete braves pounding rain to win hearts, admiration

PHNOM PENH: Bou Samnang did not win her race. In fact, she came last, six minutes behind the winner.

However, Samnang won the hearts and minds of Cambodians and millions of other people for refusing to quit the race, even though its outcome was decided, and continued to brave the torrential rain pounding the track.

For many, her performance personified Cambodia, with its reputation as “a small country with a big heart”.

The scene was remarkable, almost ethereal. A lone figure, Nou Samnang, running in the women’s 5,000-meter race on a track in Phnom Penh under a torrential rainstorm that began after most of the field had already finished. She was fully determined to reach the finish line.

However, the scene soon became a source of inspiration for all people who refuse to quit despite the huge difficulties.

She later said that she was running for her country, and that was a strong enough motivation not to give up.

“It was very rainy and very windy and the thunder and the lightning I heard and saw as well,” said Samnang, quoted by Olympics.com.

“It was important for me to finish the race because of the crowd support that I had and because I was representing Cambodia. I couldn’t just stop the race even though I had the right to,” said Samnang

She had a health issue that was set to impact her performance even before the rain fell. Suffering from anaemia, she admits she did not feel well that day.

“Usually in those cases I could have left it where it was, but yes it was important for me as I was representing Cambodia to see the race through.”

For 90 seconds Samnang was on the track alone after the penultimate athlete had finished.

So, what was she thinking during that time?

“I was disappointed knowing that I was the last one and that people had finished before me, but what kept me going was the support. Not only were there national fans, there were international fans cheering me on.

“I was also thinking, given my health circumstances, the fact that I’d got to that point was pretty good for me and with the encouragement from the fans I knew that I couldn’t just stop racing and had to see it through.”

When Samnang crossed the finish line, it was almost six minutes behind the winner, Vietnam’s Thi Oanh Nguyen.

She took time to acknowledge the tremendous support she received from the people at the stadium and clasped her hands, her face wet with tears and rain as she lifted the Cambodian flag.

The long list of fans who applauded her included members of the Olympic Committee and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen who was moved by the performance and offered her an award.

“What really held my attention was the way she kept running, despite the heavy rain, and despite being in last place. To reward her determination, my wife and I will honor her with $10,000,” he announced.