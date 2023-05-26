Chinese-Kyrgyz TV series to be filmed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan and China are planning to shoot two series “The Far Wind of the Silk Road” and “Bishkek Love”.

According to the Ministry of Culture, China is the initiator of the project, Kabar news agency reported.

An agreement on the shooting of the series “The Far Wind of the Silk Road” was signed between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Shaanxi Tianhan Shengdian Film Company Ltd.

The series consists of 40 episodes and shooting should start in the second half of 2023 throughout Kyrgyzstan, as well as in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The production cost of the series will be $38 million.

An agreement was also signed on shooting the joint series “Bishkek Love” between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Beijing Zhongyi Boyue Culture Media Co. The project budget will be $25 million.