Crying Pansori
By Master Singer Bae Il-dong,
Honorary Ambassador of ‘Suncheon International Garden Expo’
SUNCHEON:
Suncheon is my hometown
Even if you just hear the word ‘Suncheon’
A broken heart
Will jump up
The floating body is a clown
To the world’s best country, Heavenly Love, in one direction
It’s been 20 years since I left
I was welcomed for the first time from my hometown.
Taking advantage of the characteristics of Suncheon Bay facing the South Sea
To create a world-class ecological city
Korea’s first national garden
Gear has grown into a beautiful city
With a special invitation from Mayor Noh Gwan-kyu
This performance has been done.
Standing on the stage of Ocheon Green Square
I can see under the mountain
looking at home
to the rhythm of the sound
add a single tear
I vomited my feelings
I want to see my child screaming
My mother, who is over ninety,
Are you sitting right in front of the stage?
The scenes of your sad life pass by
My throat trembled with excitement.
All the insignificance of joy and pleasure left in the heart will disappear
I’m sorry.
Mayor Noh Gwan-gyu, who took special care of me
Thank you very much again.