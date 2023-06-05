Crying Pansori

By Master Singer Bae Il-dong,

Honorary Ambassador of ‘Suncheon International Garden Expo’

SUNCHEON:

Suncheon is my hometown

Even if you just hear the word ‘Suncheon’

A broken heart

Will jump up

The floating body is a clown

To the world’s best country, Heavenly Love, in one direction

It’s been 20 years since I left

I was welcomed for the first time from my hometown.

Taking advantage of the characteristics of Suncheon Bay facing the South Sea

To create a world-class ecological city

Korea’s first national garden

Gear has grown into a beautiful city

With a special invitation from Mayor Noh Gwan-kyu

This performance has been done.

Standing on the stage of Ocheon Green Square

I can see under the mountain

looking at home

to the rhythm of the sound

add a single tear

I vomited my feelings

I want to see my child screaming

My mother, who is over ninety,

Are you sitting right in front of the stage?

The scenes of your sad life pass by

My throat trembled with excitement.

All the insignificance of joy and pleasure left in the heart will disappear

I’m sorry.

Mayor Noh Gwan-gyu, who took special care of me

Thank you very much again.