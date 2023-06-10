Kyrgyzstan, Qatar to build comprehensive partnership

Zhaparov, Shaikh Tamim ahead of their meeting (Kabar)

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan and Qatar intend to raise cooperation to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and the Emir of Qatar Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation, measures to build up and interact in all areas of mutual interest.

Zhaparov noted that Shaikh Tamim’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan is of great historical importance for both cooperation between the two countries and relations with the Arab world as a whole.

“I am convinced that your visit will open a new page in Kyrgyz-Qatari fraternal relations based on mutual trust, and give a great impetus to the further development of Kyrgyz-Qatari cooperation in various areas,”Zhaparov said.

“At the moment, the State of Qatar is confidently continuing its path of development and achieving outstanding achievements in the international arena. It was at this time that you were the first from the Arab world to visit Kyrgyzstan. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

“We are happy to celebrate this anniversary together with our dear Qatari friends. Political cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Qatar has been going on for 25 years, and there have been mutual visits at various levels and a number of important events.

“In addition, we closely cooperate within the framework of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international organizations and provide mutual support to the electoral authorities. It is gratifying that today bilateral documents are being signed between our countries in various fields,” the head of state said, quoted by Kabar News Agency.

Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates the sincere attention and personal support from the Emir of Qatar.

Shaikh Tamim thanked Zhaparov for the invitation and gracious hospitality.

He stressed that his first visit to Kyrgyzstan marks an important milestone in relations between Kyrgyzstan and Qatar. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Shaikh Tamim expressed confidence that, following his visit to Kyrgyzstan, bilateral cooperation between the two states would expand through joint efforts.

New opportunities will open up in the trade and economic sphere, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and other areas, he added.

Several events will be held within the framework of political cooperation between the countries, including at the Government level, Shaikh Tamim said

He emphasized that the state bodies of the two countries should carry out appropriate work in this direction.

Shaikh Tamim emphasized the intention to boost the cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Qatar to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

The two leaders confirmed their readiness to develop and deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors and the practical implementation of joint investment projects.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Zhaparov expressed his confidence that the Amir’s visit will provide good opportunities and a strong impetus for the development of bilateral cooperation.

He added that the cooperation between the two countries is moving in the right direction towards continuous development.

The visit will highlight the available capabilities to strengthen ties and will be an important factor for the implementation of bilateral projects in the near future, as several agreements are expected in a number fields to create the appropriate conditions for cooperation, he added.

The Amir’s visit to Bishkek offers a great opportunity to delve deeper into various bilateral issues of common interest, he said.

The Kyrgyz President said that the two countries are working to strengthen bilateral cooperation and political dialogue, adding that important discussions are taking place on trade, economic and investment relations, and cultural and social exchange.

He pointed out the importance of launching direct flights between Bishkek and Doha as an engine for the development of cooperation.

Areas of cooperation include natural products, the implementation of hydroelectric projects, and the development of renewable energy sources in the field of green energy and in ecotourism.

He added that with Kyrgyzstan’s location in the middle of the ‘Eurasia’ region (Europe and Asia), they are looking for new ways for the Central Asian region to develop.

He said they are working on large projects to develop transport and logistics routes, such as the railway road project ‘China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan’ as this opens the door to several large projects, and they intend to discuss the project with the Qatari side.

Zhaparov said his country is moving towards a policy of digital transformation and is working on joint projects with many startups.

He highlighted the High Technology Park which he said further proves there are opportunities in joint business and to support emerging companies.

On political cooperation, the President said that his country’s international policy is based on mutual respect and the principles of the United Nations Charter, while striving for stable development with neighboring countries in the region.

Zhaparov also noted the importance of investing in the energy sector, explaining that the Kyrgyz Republic is rich in mineral waters and rivers, and 90 percent of the electricity generated is obtained from running water, yet his country uses only 10 percent of its potential in energy production.