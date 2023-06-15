The Weight of Light

By Pooneh Nedai – IRAN

TEHRAN:

When light gains weight in darkness,

I am following myself,

Or more precisely,

I am following that piece of me,

That was lost in the darkness of minds.

What is a mirror?

What’s the secret of reflecting light

In the parallel to clocks?

When light gains weight,

I find myself,

The interpretation of mirror about minds

Change

And then it’s time,

That I realize the enemy

Is actually the forgotten friend.

And when light overflows the window,

The concept of distance is erased

There is neither friend nor foe left,

And the world becomes zero,

Swinging

In eternity