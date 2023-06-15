The Weight of Light
By Pooneh Nedai – IRAN
TEHRAN:
When light gains weight in darkness,
I am following myself,
Or more precisely,
I am following that piece of me,
That was lost in the darkness of minds.
What is a mirror?
What’s the secret of reflecting light
In the parallel to clocks?
When light gains weight,
I find myself,
The interpretation of mirror about minds
Change
And then it’s time,
That I realize the enemy
Is actually the forgotten friend.
And when light overflows the window,
The concept of distance is erased
There is neither friend nor foe left,
And the world becomes zero,
Swinging
In eternity