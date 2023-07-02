Kyrgyzstan launches Asman smart city construction

At the capsule-laying ceremony (Kabar)

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan has launched construction work of Asman, the city destined to become the central Asian country’s economic and tourism hub, where advanced educational system, modern recreational and business centers, hi-tech parks, and financial institutions would be built.

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov laid a capsule at the construction site of the environmentally friendly city of the future.

“The city of Asman will become a financial hub that connects East and West, North and South,” Zhaparov said, speaking at the capsule-laying ceremony at the construction site in the Issyk-Kul region.

He said that given that today the world’ s countries are striving to build smart cities, the project to build a smart city is worthy of encouragement.

“By implementing this project, we will build an innovative city on the shores of our pearl – Issyk-Kul Lake and become an economic and tourist center,” Zhaparov said, quoted by Kabar News Agency.

“In the history of independent Kyrgyzstan, such a major project is aimed primarily at the development of tourism and investment opportunities. The construction of such an innovative city on the shores of our wonderful lake, which attracts tourists from all over the world, will open the way to further increase the tourism and investment potential of our country.”

Asman is planned to be built in the Issyk-Kul region in the village of Toru-Aigyr, some 200 kilometers far from the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

According to the project, the construction of a conceptually new city will cost less than the renovation of a functioning one.

The production infrastructure will be based on high-tech smart city developments with extensive use of alternative energy sources, optimal resource consumption, environmentally friendly modes of transport, and in compliance with the principles of a green economy.

According to the specified parameters, the capacity of the infrastructure will be designed for 500,000 permanent residents. Taking into account the possibility of exporting services, the reserve potential will reach 700,000.

The smart city is expected to take between seven and ten years to be completed and the construction will be financed by external investors – foreign companies.

“By building the smart city of Asman, we intend to create harmony between our sacred lake, our beautiful nature and a modern smart city. In other words, we attach great importance to the ecological value of our lake,” Zhaparov said.