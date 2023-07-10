Mongolia: Flood alert in the capital amid changing rainfall patterns

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, was put on high alert and hundreds of people had to leave their homes after unusual flooding hit the city.

Flooding warnings have been issued as heavy rains continue to drench the capital city Ulaanbaatar and some eastern and western aimags of Mongolia.

Forecasters also warned of heavy rains on Naadam Festival days, July 10-13 in Ulaanbaatar and mountainous regions, Montsame, the national news agency, reported.

Heavy rains caused rivers to overflow in the usually dry region, flooding many homes in Ulaanbaatar.

The water level of the Selbe River and Tuul River, which pass through Ulaanbaatar city, has reached ominous levels it said.

The water level of the Tuul River that goes through the capital reached 288 cm, exceeding the dangerous flood level by 28 cm, and even 311 cm in some places, more than half a meter above the dangerous level.

The water level of the Tuul River in the basin around Altanbulag soum of Tuv aimag exceeded the dangerous level by 50 cm, Montsame said.

According to the latest reports, more than 20,000 people, 11,000 streets and 108 buildings and houses have been affected by the floods, prompting the mobilization of 400 soldiers, over 5,000 emergency officers, and 400 vehicles to be actively involved in the rescue operations that included removing people out of risk areas and building and consolidating flood protective embankments, the agency said.

According to a meteorologists’ report, rainfall patterns have changed in Mongolia over the past 40 years.

While overall the country receives the same amount of annual precipitation, deluges are replacing the light rain that previously would fall for more than a week.

This has negative consequences for the wildlife and livestock on Mongolia’s grasslands, as well as people living in its fast-expanding cities, the report said.