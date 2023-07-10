Kazakhstan pays tribute to Astana through international festival of military bands

ASTANA: The first Kazakh International Festival of Military Bands concluded on Sunday in the Central Asian country’s capital Astana.

Around 500 military orchestra musicians from Azerbaijan, China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkiye and Uzbekistan performed Kazakh folk tunes and world-famous compositions at the festival held as part of the celebrations dedicated to the 25th anniversary of naming Astana the capital of Kazakhstan.

In 1997, Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev moved the capital from Alma-Ata to Akmola, renamed Astana in 1998.

The Day of the Capital on July 6 is celebrated in Kazakhstan as a public holiday.

“Our International Festival of Military Orchestras is a bright example of that Astana has turned into the center of rapprochement of cultures and peoples, the city of peace and creativity,” Kazakhstan Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdnov said at the opening ceremony.

“I am sure this unique event will benefit to the development of cooperation, promotion of ideas of peace and good-neighborhood.”

Last week, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said throughout its history the Kazakh capital has been awarded the title of the City of Peace by UNESCO, played a host to the OSCE Summit and the EXPO exhibition, and served as the venue for inter-faith dialogue and spiritual diplomacy as well as high-profile sports events.

“There is every good reason to believe that Astana is the cradle of unity and prosperity,” he said.