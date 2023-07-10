South Korea: NATO Summit chance to realize in detail our global responsible diplomacy

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Lithuania will help realize in detail its global responsible diplomacy, a senior Korean official has said.

Yoon will attend the allaince summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 in what will be the second consecutive year that he attends a NATO summit.

Last year, he made history by becoming the first South Korean president to attend a NATO summit by participating in the one held in Madrid.

Yoon’s attendance at the NATO summit will help strengthen cooperation with the alliance against North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats and send a united message that North Korea’s illegal acts will not be tolerated, Korea’s Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.

“We will share ways South Korea plans to contribute to peace in Ukraine, which is one of the most important issues in the international community, and realize in detail our global responsible diplomacy,” Kim said, quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

“It will be an opportunity to expand the horizon of our diplomacy with Europe through direct exchanges with more leaders as we share the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law and further deepen cooperation with NATO states and partners,” he added at a press briefing.

South Korea and NATO will adopt documents for bilateral cooperation across 11 sectors, including nonproliferation, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

Yoon will hold a series of bilateral meetings in Vilnius, including with the NATO secretary-general and the leaders of the Netherlands, Norway and Lithuania.

He will also meet with NATO leaders over the war in Ukraine, cooperation between the military alliance and the Indo-Pacific region, and emerging security threats.

The Korean President will also attend a dinner hosted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda for leaders of NATO member states and partner nations, Yonhap said.

South Korea is not a member of the 31-member NATO, but it has been invited as one of four Asia-Pacific partner nations, along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The leaders of the four countries will hold a separate meeting, as they did last year on the sidelines of the Madrid summit, with Yoon as the moderator.

Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance has decided to further strengthen its partnership with its Indo-Pacific partners: Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

“I have invited the leaders of these countries to come to Vilnius and we appreciate very much to strengthen the partnership with them. NATO is the defensive Alliance. NATO will remain the Alliance of North America and Europe, but as a defensive Alliance we see strong value in strengthening the partnership with our Indo-Pacific partners,” he said.