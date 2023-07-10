Saudi Arabia’s Tanomah Mountains … Natural inscriptions unite with majestic aura

ABHA: The freshwater waterfalls in the Tanomah Mountains during the rainy seasons are no longer the only sight that attracts people and triggers amazement among tourists.

When people decide to climb the peaks of those towering mountains in Western Saudi Arabia, they are mesmerized by the impeccable terraces and natural forests, but also by the natural art paintings that adorn the slopes, carved by monsoons and heavy rains thousands of years ago, forming rare natural inscriptions and sculptures.

“Tanomah” is located north of the Asir region, on the road connecting Taif and Abha, 150 km apart.

Tanomah. 25 kilometers wide from north to south, 80 kilometers long from east to west, is mostly covered by dense forests, especially in the north of the region, where juniper pine trees carpet most of the elevations, as well as by dill and acacia trees and some types of grasses, Saudi Press Agenct (SPA) reports.

The historical depth and geographical diversity of the Tanomah Mountains have contributed to its feature numerous archaeological sites and historical inscriptions, and the rocky cavities that characterize Tanomah.

Specialists believe that they were formed by erosion over thousands of years.

Several mountains stand out in Tanomah, known for the hardness of their rocks and the freshwater that cascades from their slopes to irrigate farms and livestock, especially during monsoon rains.

The Tanomah Mountains, like other Sarawat mountains, include many natural treasures, mainly precious metals.

They hold a significant commercial and heritage distinction for hundreds of years thanks to their location on the “Yemeni Hajj Route”, well-known for trade activity in the past among the pilgrims, especially in grain, clothes, and coffee.