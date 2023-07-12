Uzbekistan: Shavkat Mirziyoyev re-elected president in landslide victory

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was reelected to a third mandate, keeping him the leader of the Central Asian country until 2030 following a constitutional referendum in April that extended the president’s term from five to seven years.

The 65-year-old president swept to a landslide victory in Sunday’s presidential election, with over 87% of the vote, higher than the 80.1% he achieved in the 2021 election.

Voter turnout on Sunday was 79 percent amid pledges by Mirziyoyev to boost reforms in fostering economic openness.

In the first quarter of this year, Uzbekistan’s economy had a high growth rate of 5.5%.

The country set an ambitious goal to reach a GDP of over $160 billion for 2030, and to double foreign direct investments to $20 billion.

Officials have reportedly stressed that numerous initiatives proposed by Mirziyoyev could be more effectively implemented after the election.