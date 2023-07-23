Kazakhstan adopts visa-free entry for Gulf countries

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (SPA)

JEDDAH: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country has adopted a visa-free entry system for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in order to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity.

Stressing that the tourism industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the region’s economy, Tokayev expressed at the GCC-Central Asia Summit his readiness to develop the mutual promotion of cultural, educational, environmental, sports, and commercial tourism.

The summit highlights the strong bonds of fraternity and friendship between the GCC and Central Asian countries through unity and mutual support, he said, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and human ties that align with the countries’ views on sustainable development issues and ensuring global security and peace.

The historical ties, shared spiritual values, bonds of friendship, and brotherhood form a solid foundation for these relationships, he noted.

Tokayev highlighted the dynamic regional cooperation and the global role of the Central Asian countries, which create new opportunities to expand cooperation.

Kazakhstan can increase its exports to the Gulf countries by approximately 100 products worth around $350 million, he said.