Turkmenistan population exceeds 7 million

By Kuban Abdymen

ASHGABAT: The total population of Turkmenistan has exceeded 7 million people, the cabinet heard on July 14 at a meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting reviewed the results of the population census carried out in late 2022 according to international standards, the Turkmenistan.gov.tm portal reports.

According to the data received, as of December 17, 2022, the total population of the country was 7,057,841 people.

Mary velayat is home to 22.9% of the total population of the country, Dashoguz velayat to 22%, Lebap velayat to 20.5%, Ashgabat to 14.6%, Akhal velayat to 12.5% and Balkan velayat to 7.5%.

About 50% of the population are men, more than 50% are women, 47.1% are residents of cities, 52.9% live in villages.

According to the census, housing construction is being carried out at a high pace in all settlements of Turkmenistan. The number of residential buildings is 1,005,671, which is 12.4% higher compared to the 2012 census, residential buildings are 1,344,268, which is 13.6% more, their total area is 165,167,523 sq meters, which is 24.5% more.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the five nations that make up Central Asia, have a total population of more than 78 million, a total land area of 3,926,790 square kilometers and a density of 20 people per square kilometer.