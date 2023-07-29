Hun Sen to step down after 14,099 days as Cambodia’s Prime Minister; Hun Manet to succeed him on August 22

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has officially confirmed that he will not continue to be the Prime Minister of Cambodia and that Dr. Hun Manet, his eldest son, will become the new Prime Minister starting August 22.

“Hun Manet will begin his post as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia from the evening of Aug. 22, 2023 onward,” said Hun Sen in a special statement aired on the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) this afternoon.

“Since I took the post of Prime Minister on Jan. 14, 1985 until Aug. 22, 2023, I have been in office for 14,099 days or 2,014 weeks or 463 months or 38 years 7 months and 8 days,” he said, quoted by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).

Despite his resignation, Hun Sen will continue his political career as the President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), a member of the National Assembly and President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty King, then President of the Senate after the Senate Election on February. 25, 2024.

“Therefore, I will continue to have the possibility to serve the people and help the government in maintaining peace, security, order and contribute to the country’s development, as well as assist His Majesty the King when he is absent,” he said. “I will not interfere in the affairs of the new Prime Minister or the new government, there is a clear separation between the legislative and executive bodies.”

Hun Manet, current Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, gained support from the ruling CPP as the future Prime Minister candidate in December 2021, AKP said.

Hun Manet, 45, is married to Pich Chanmony, and the couple has two daughters and one son.