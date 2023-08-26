240 people oppressed in 1920-1931 Soviet Uzbekistan rehabilitated

By Kuban Abdymen

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan’s Supreme Court of Uzbekistan has rehabilitated an additional 240 individuals who were victims of oppression during the 1920 – 1931 period.

This information was reported by the press service of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan following an open session on August 24 during which five criminal cases were reviewed.

The list of victims of repression was compiled by a republican working group established by the order of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 8, 2020, with the aim of examining more deeply the legacy and preserving the memory of the victims of repression.

According to the case materials from 1929 to 1931 and in various districts within the territory of modern Karakalpakstan, Surkhandarya, Navoi, Samarkand, and Kashkadarya regions, 240 citizens of the Uzbek SSR and Kazakh SSR were accused of participating in the Basmachi movement, forming armed gangs, and engaging in activities aimed at armed uprisings or counter-revolutionary activities against the Soviet government.

The Supreme Court upheld the protests by the Deputy Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan regarding these criminal cases filed with the judicial board.

As a result, in accordance with Article 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Grounds for Rehabilitation), 240 individuals were rehabilitated.

Previously, an additional 616 individuals were rehabilitated. Thus, the total number of rehabilitated citizens of Uzbekistan has reached 856 individuals.