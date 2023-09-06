Fishing: UAE first all-women team shares accomplishments, inspiration, motivation

ABU DHABI: An all-women fishing team in the Gulf might sound a buzzword, but for a group of young Emirati women, it is a strong sense of accomplishment, an inspiration for fulfilment and a motivation for others to take on challenges regardless of how formidable they may seem.

The members are sharing, at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2023), their story about how they unleashed their passion, skills, and camaraderie to build the team and how they achieved stellar performances.

The annual event brings together hundreds of local and international expert companies and seasoned exhibitors to showcase the latest technologies and innovations in hunting equipment and facilities and to highlight the traditional way of life in the UAE.

ADIHEX highlights outdoor activities, camping, safaris, hunting of all kinds, and off-road adventures as an important way to reconnect with nature, and an opportunity to explore, enjoy and learn new skills.

The human dimension and the remarkable skills and outstanding reperformances of Emirati women are also among the top reasons thousands of multi-cultural visitors go to the exhibition on September 2-8.

At the Outdoor Adventures section, and in their stand decorated with pictures of their achievements and a record of their growth, the UAE all-women fishing team is proud the members are a valuable source of inspiration for countless Emirati girls, particularly at a time when women’s rights are being actively promoted across the Gulf nation.

Team Leader Lamya Alsaiqal, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration, says that her love for the sea world began at a very early age with her family and grew inexorably with her friends.

She recalls how she used to go to the sea with her father and relatives and how she gradually took up fishing in the open waters and learned how to catch fish of various sizes.

Driven by her growing passion, a strong sense of purpose and a deep feeling to contribute to the achievements of Emirati women, Lamya and other young women formed Al Namos, the first Emirati all-women’s fishing team.

History was made. The team stood for serious fishing as a hobby and stern competition as a passion.

“While we are fishing, we decide on the boat on our roles during the outing, so that we would return home with an impressive catch. Very significantly, with every outing, we learned new skills and gained experience in fishing,” Lamya says.

The competitions were too alluring to be resisted, and the Namos team entered several fishing contests against male teams, going head-to-head with fishermen and putting out impressive performances that earned them cups and admiration.

“These are some of the trophies that we won and that have asserted our capabilities and strengthened our determination while igniting further passion on other young women,” Lamya says as she proudly points to the cups showcased at their ADIHEX stand.

“We are not falling into self-complacency and we remain fully committed to achieving higher levels of performance.”

At ADIHEX 2023, team members Lamya Alsaiqal, Asma Al Raisi, Fatima Al Hammadi, Maryam Al Ameri, and Aisha Alkaabi, are sharing their positive energy and their unique experiences at a dedicated symposium. They hope that their adventure into unchartered waters would inspire more women to participate in marine sports.

Their eyes are now set on the first Gulf competition for women in October and on an international tournament in Al Fujairah in November.

ADIHEX 2023, held under the theme “sustainability and heritage in a renewed spirit” features 11 sectors.