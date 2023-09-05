Dushanbe to host first International Film Festival “Toji Somon” in October

By Kuban Abdymen

DUSHANBE: The selection of films has begun for the first International Film Festival to be held on October 15 – 19 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

More than 25 films from Iran, Belarus, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, India, and China have been reviewed, Asiaplustj.info reports.

The selection committee, organized by “Tajikfilm,” includes the director of “Tajikfilm,” Mahmadsaid Shokhiyon, his first deputy, Gaybullozoda Talib, the director of the I. Gandhi Library at the NANT, Sufizoda Shodimukhammad, and several other well-known cinematographers in the country.

Distinguished figures in the world of cinema from various countries will also participate as honorary guests in the festival.

The film festival will be held under the theme “The History of Tajik Development.” Its goals include supporting young creative talents, facilitating knowledge exchange, and enhancing the skills of young cinematographers.

It also aims to present domestic and international films to cinema enthusiasts, develop collaborative projects, promote tourist destinations, and showcase the achievements of Tajikistan during the independence.