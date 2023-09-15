Kyrgyz-Kazakh production nominated for ‘Best Asian TV Series’ at Busan Film Festival

BISHKEK: ‘The Black Yard’, a joint Kyrgyz-Kazakh TV series, has been nominated in the Asia Content Awards and Global OTT Awards 2023 – “Best Asian TV series” at Busan International Film Festival.

Busan’s awards to recognise streaming and TV content, now known as the Asia Content Awards and Global OTT Awards, has recently joined forces with the International OTT Festival, hosted by Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City, to open up its nominations to global content.

As a result, the awards categories have increased from 12 to 17, across both competitive and non-competitive categories, reports have said.

‘The Black Yard’ will compete with four other series, including from the American company and streaming platform Netflix.

The series are “The Black Yard”, Not Others, Delete, Taiwan Crime Stories and Scoop.

The ‘Black Yard’ is a joint project of Kazakhstan’s Salem Social Media and Kyrgyzstan’s 1.1Studio, Kabar news agency said.

The series is about the life of four teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s in Bishkek, who under the impression of gangster TV series dream of becoming tough gangsters. However, in a series of events they will see the real world of crime.

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of excellent content on TV, OTT, and online platforms across Korea and Asia.

ACA was established in 2019 in order to discover outstanding content and encourage content creation.

As ACA has expanded its topography from Asia to the world, it returns as the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards (ACA & G.OTT) With the expansion, the awards have been reorganized as well. The awards categories are composed of 10 competitive categories.

The 28th Busan International Film Festival will be held on October 4 – 8 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea.