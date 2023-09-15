Uzbekistan calls for more robust partnerships among Central Asian states

By Kuban Abdymen

DUSHANBE: The President of Uzbekistan has put forward a series of proposals to consolidate cooperation among the Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

At the Summit of the leaders of the region’s countries in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called for increasing trade turnover and proposed the swift formation of a full-fledged free trade zone without exceptions or restrictions, Dunyo.info reports.

He also emphasized the need for the region’s countries to adopt a comprehensive program for the formation of sustainable trade and logistics chains, the opening and expansion of cross-border trade and cooperation centers.

Regarding the development of industrial cooperation among the region’s countries, the President of Uzbekistan cited examples of successful partnerships in the production of passenger cars, household appliances, textiles, and food products, as well as cross-border cooperation zones with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan.

Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of establishing regional scholarships and grants for talented youth in the region in honor of great Central Asian thinkers, scholars, and philosophers such as Al Khwarizmi, Al Farabi, Jami, Mahtumkuli, and Chingiz Aitmatov.

He also addressed the issue of expanding cooperation in the field of security.

Uzbekistan supported the proposal to hold regular meetings on security issues with the coordinating role of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the region’s countries.

Initiatives include an intergovernmental program for the protection and strengthening of the borders of Central Asian countries and the formation of a regional system for forecasting, prevention, early warning, and joint response to emergencies.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, President Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan intends to continue providing necessary assistance to the Afghan people, offering the International hub in Termez for humanitarian aid and continuing to train Afghan citizens in a specially established educational center.

It was emphasized that alongside the continued advancement of the project to build the Trans-Afghan Railway, the restoration of Afghanistan’s internal transportation arteries is in demand.

The President of Uzbekistan also supported the proposal to establish a Council of National Coordinators for Consultative Meetings and suggested creating an Economic Council of Central Asian States.

Leaders of Central Asian countries and the President of Azerbaijan are participating in the fifth Consultative Meeting in Dushanbe.