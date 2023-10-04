Busan International Film Festival to feature 209 films from 69 countries

BUSAN: This year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is set to open with a wide selection of art house favorites and commercial blockbusters as well as star guests to attract movie buffs and cinephiles.

BIFF, Asia’s biggest film festival, kicks off Wednesday for a 10-day run in the southeastern port city of Busan. It will feature 209 films from 69 countries, including 80 world premieres and seven international debuts.

The 28th edition opens with Korean director Jang Kun-jae’s drama “Because I Hate Korea” and closes with Chinese director Ning Hao’s black comedy “The Movie Emperor,” starring Hong Kong star Andy Lau.

Iconic Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who won the best actor award at Cannes for his role in “Broker” (2022), will represent the film festival in various capacities, such as welcoming guests at the opening ceremony, to fill up the leadership vacancy.

At the opening ceremony, beloved Hong Kong star Chow Yun Fat will be honored with the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award for his contribution to the Asian film industry.

The actor’s celebrated and recent films, including “One More Chance” (2023), “A Better Tomorrow” (1986) and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), will be screened in the special section dedicated to his acting career.

The film festival will present films by Korean Americans in Hollywood to reflect rising interest in Korean diaspora-related subjects, following Lee Isaac Chung’s acclaimed film “Minari” (2020) and Apple TV+’s hit drama series “Pachinko” (2022).

This year’s iteration introduces a broad lineup of works by Indonesian directors —- Edwin, Mouly Surya, Kamila Andini, and Joko Anwar — as well as short films by up-and-coming filmmakers.

There will be special screenings of late Korean actress Yun Jung-hee’s most celebrated films, “Mist” (1967) and “Poetry” (2010), and late Japanese film composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s song “Opus” in memory of the influential figures in the film industry.

The Gala Presentation, which introduces new projects of established names, features Chinese film director Han Suai’s “Green Night,” Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster” and French director Bertrand Bonello’s “The Beast.”

In its third year, the On Screen section presents six new drama series by streaming platforms to provide visitors with the chance to watch them on the big screen prior to their official releases.

The selection includes five Korean language originals, comprising Disney+’ dark hero action “Vigilante,” Wavve’s thriller “The Deal” as well as three Tving titles — teen drama “I Am Running Mate,” thriller “A Bloody Lucky Day” and comedy “LTNS,” (Long Time No Sex).