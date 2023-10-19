In rare visit abroad, Putin holds talks with Kyrgyzstan president

BISHKEK: President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a session of talks in Bishkek where the Russian leader is making an official visit.

Zhaparov said that Putin’s visit has a great symbolic meaning as it coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Kant Air Base and the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University as he welcomed the Russian delegation led by Putin.

Zhaparov noted that these landmarks are symbols of friendship between the two states and that Kyrgyzstan highly values the Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership and allied relations, Kabar news agency reported.

There is a strong foundation and broad prospects for strengthening relations of alliance and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, he added.

The Kyrgyz leader stressed the importance of increasing cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as in the fields of energy, agriculture, interregional cooperation, and the development of green economy projects.

Putin said he highly appreciated the work done by the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of its chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and announced that Russia was taking over the CIS presidency from Kyrgyzstan and would chair the Organization in 2024. The Kyrgyz Republic has assumed the presidency in the CIS since January 1, 2023.

In his speech, the Russian president also noted with satisfaction the busy agenda between the countries and the successful development of bilateral relations.

Speaking about economic cooperation, the Russian president emphasized that Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan’s leading trade and economic partners.

Putin emphasized the interest of business in working together in energy, industry, agriculture, high technology and other areas.

During the talks, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Russia reviewed trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, interregional cooperation, and discussed Kyrgyz-Russian interaction within the framework of international regional organizations and integration associations. Kabar said.

The functions of the CIS, formed in 1991, are to coordinate its members’ policies regarding their economies, foreign relations, defense, immigration policies, environmental protection, and law enforcement.