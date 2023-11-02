Pakistan, Azerbaijan to bolster military ties

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the aim of enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army’s media wing, said on Nov.1, 2023

During the trip, the army chief met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, defence minister, first deputy minister and chief of general staff and commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their armed forces to a new level, the military’s media wing said.

“Political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged the continued support of Pakistan,” the ISPR added.

General Munir’s visit also included a visit to the General Staff Headquarters, where he was warmly received and presented with a Guard of Honour.

On the occasion, the army chief also laid a floral wreath at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

During his meetings with the Azerbaijan leaders, the army chief emphasized enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. He also appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The visit marks a crucial step in enhancing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, the ISPR statement said.