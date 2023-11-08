Former Kyung Hee University Prof. Suh Joo-Hwan appointed President of GCS Korea

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

SEOUL: Former Kyung Hee University Prof. Suh Joo-hwan has been appointed as president of the GCS International Korea Chapter at the chapter’s general meeting at Seoul Garden Hotel in Seoul, Korea on November 3, 2023.

Ex-Prof. Suh, who served as dean of the College of Art and Design at Kyung Hee University, succeeds Dr. Huh Jong, who worked as president of GCS Korea for four years.

The new GCS Korea head also served as president of the Korean Institute of Landscape Architecture.

The annual GCS Korea general meeting featured an inauguration ceremony of new GCS Korea president, along with taekwondo and magic performances. Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of GCS International and World Taekwondo, attended the general meeting.

In his inauguration speech, Suh said he would do his best to further activate GCS Korea activities.

He is to attend the 2023 GCS International Convention, which will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 8.

GCS Korea was established in Seoul in 1978 by the founder of Kyung Hee University, Dr. Young Seek Choue, who played a crucial role in the establishment of the U.N. International Day of Peace in 1981.