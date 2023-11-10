2023 Board Meeting & Workshop of Korean Society of Dowsers on Jeju Island on Nov. 14-16

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

JEJU: The 2023 board of directors meeting and workshop of the Korean Society of Dowers (KSD) will be held on Jeju Island on November 14-16, 2023.

The KSD board meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. on November 14 at the KSD’s Jeju headquarters in a hybrid format.

The board meeting, which will last about 1 hour and 30 minutes, is expected to draw about 20 persons, including KSD board members and honorary KSD members from abroad, such as Australia, India, Nepal, Bhutan, the United States and China.

The KSD was officially established at its inaugural general meeting on July 20, 2023 in Seoul, Korea, in which the founding board members unanimously approved its charter. The KSD is headed by Park Dae-chul, an expert dowser of about 30 dowsing experience. He also serves as a lecturer on quantum and energy at Sehan University in Korea.

The KSD is dedicated to teaching the art of dowsing to the world, thereby helping enhance the consciousness level of mankind and improving their health.

The three-day KSD workshop will feature outdoor dowsing at forest, beach, Jeju Oreum (a rising small defunct volcano), outdoor meditation, special lectures on health dowsing related to homeopathy and composition, and time of healing and friendship.

The KSD board meeting, which will be presided by Dr. Kang Seok-jae and Mrs. Kim Kyoung-hwa, both vice presidents of the KSD, will start by introducing online participants. Kang serves as secretary general of GCS International and vice president of the Asian Journalists Association (AJA).

During the introduction session, Chinese American Lixin Chen, the Mystic Voice, will offer a short prayer for the gathering. Lixin serves as president of the Journey of Harmony. GCS International and Journey of Harmony has a working relationship.

The introduction session will be followed by opening remarks by the president of the KSD, Park Dae-chul.

KSD board members will then discuss agenda including the approval of the KSD logo design, and share major 2023 activities and 2024 plans.

KSD board director Yoo Sang-sook will make a special lecture online on “I Am Presence Meditation,” followed by another special lecture on “Homeopathy and Health Dowsing” by Japanese Hasegawa Kisei, who is a KSD board member and representative of the Holistic Homeopathy Lab and member of the Japanese Homeopathic Medical Association (JPHMA).

Early in the day, KSD participants will have an outdoor dowsing in the western parts of Jeju, including beach of Jeju oreum, before arriving at the KSD Jeju headquarters.

After the 3:30-5 p.m. KSD board meeting, the participants will have an outdoor dinner and time of healing and friendship.

On November 15, workshop participants will have an outdoor dowsing in the southwestern parts of Jeju and an earthing experience on a nearby beach. Earthing or grounding is walking barefoot on grass, sand, red clay road or rock.

In the afternoon, there will be a dowsing competition to search for water vein and a recreation time of the Korean traditional ‘Yutnori’ game, that uses four wooden sticks called ‘yut’ in Korean.

It will be followed by a special lecture on “Composition and Health Dowsing” by Cho Sung-ki, a vice president of the KSD and a pharmacist. A book on composition and a health dowsing will be published by the KSD in early 2024.

On the final day of the three-day workshop on November 16, there will be an outdoor dowsing in the northeastern parts of Jeju in the morning.

Participants will visit the Jeju Jeonmul Recreation Forest for outdoor dowsing, followed by a special lecture on “Dream and Vision” by KSD President Park.

Afterwards, KSD members will move to the KAD’s Jeju branch office in Jocheon-eup in Jeju for a wrap-up meeting.

The KSD plans to hold a global dowsing workshop in 2025 in Jeju.