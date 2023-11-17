- All
- Asia
Pakistan Security forces kill 7 terrorists
By Nasir Aijaz The AsiaN Representative ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Security forces killed seven terrorists during…
Turning misfortune into triumph: Lee Kuan Yew’s enduring legacy
By Ivan Lim Former AJA President, Contributor to AsiaN SINGAPORE: In September, Singapore marked…
Kazakhstan warns of possible drought in Central Asia
By Kuban Abdymen KOSTANAY: The shortage of water resources in Central Asia may lead…
- News
- Opinion
AJA calls for safety of journalists caught in crossfire
SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) is deeply concerned about the severe toll on journalists…
World Poetry Movement calls for defending human beings and their dignity
MEDELLIN: The World Poetry Movement (WPM), a coordination of organizations and poets, international poetry…
NATO’s partnerships in Asia: Practical cooperation in response to changes in global security environment?
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol By Habib Toumi…
- Focus
Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: My novels are the cherished daughters of my travel literature
CAIRO: Ashraf Aboul-Yazid combines being a novelist, a poet, a journalist, a travel writer…
On Being Asian
By Alin Ferrer-Garganera Asia is complex and complicated. Among the seven continents, she…
“Never Let Me Go” and the Search for Humanity
In 1990s Britain, three friends: Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy attend the quaint boarding school,…
- Multimedia
Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon shows how technology has altered the way we get news
By Habib Toumi SUWON: People fascinated by mass communication and the development of…
Social media in Pakistan proves its strength
A controversial decision to make plastic wrapping over all checked in luggage mandatory at…
Hera Seoul Fashion Week 2017 FW Day 3, 4&5
Seoul Fashion Week 2017 F/W collections have drawn to its close already; however, let’s…
