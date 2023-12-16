Kyrgyzstan welcomes COP28 “historic results”

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan welcomes the historic results of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held under the chairmanship of the United Arab Emirates on November 30 – December 12 in Dubai.

“We especially highlight the decision to create a fund to compensate for damage and losses caused by climate change, which is an important step for a more equitable response to climate challenges,” President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov said in a statement.

“Notably, the conference marked significant advances in a variety of areas, including efforts to reduce methane emissions, increasing renewable energy capacity, integrating sustainable practices into agriculture, and more. It is especially important for Kyrgyzstan to obtain consensus support for our initiative to open a new global dialogue ‘Mountains and Climate’”, Zhaparov said in a statement carried by Kabar News Agency.

“This new dialogue is our great victory. It recognizes the unique role of mountain ecosystems in the global climate system. I thank all the diplomats and supporting staff whose tireless work and dedication helped achieve this goal. I express special gratitude to the countries participating in the Mountain Partnership Group for their joint work to promote the initiative and solidarity.

“The newly established dialogue “Mountains and Climate” will occupy a special place in the activities of the UN five-year action plan for sustainable mountain development and will form the basis for our further work.”

Zhaparov congratulated Azerbaijan on being selected to host the next COP29 conference.

“Kyrgyzstan is committed to providing all required support and actively participating in the conference in Baku, jointly presenting and promoting the mountain agenda,” Zhaparov said.

“Once again, I thank the UAE, as the COP28 Presidency, the UNFCCC and all other contributors for your contribution to the historic success of the Conference.”