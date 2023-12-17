Kuwait Amir Shaikh Nawaf dies

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Amir Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah died on Saturday, the Amiri Diwan (Court) has announced.

“With deep grief, we mourn the demise of His Highness the Amir Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah who passed away today Saturday,” the court said, quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Shaikh Nawaf was admitted to hospital late last month due to “an emergency health problem” but KUNA reported that he was in a stable condition.

His death is expected to touch off an outpouring of grief from the Gulf, the Arab world and well beyond.

Shaikh Nawaf assumed power in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Shaikh Sabah who was well-known for shaping his country’s foreign policy for over 50 years.

During an emergency meeting, the Cabinet named Shaikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the designated successor, as Kuwait’s new Amir .

Under Kuwait’s constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes Amir. However, he assumes power only after taking an oath in parliament. The new ruler has up to a year to name an heir.