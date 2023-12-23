Celebration of overcoming darkness in Iran

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: On the days when Christians celebrate the new year, the people of Pars (Persia) also celebrate an ancient occasion.

“Yalda” is the name of one of the oldest festivals that has survived from the time of the Persian Empire. The night between the last day of autumn and the first day of winter is the longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. This night is called Yalda or Chelleh in Iran. The people of Persia gather together on this night since thousands of years ago, they treat each other with fruits (especially pomegranates and watermelons), nuts and sweets, and they read the poems of Ferdowsi and Hafez.

Iranians celebrate the journey to the sun and the long days by turning on the lights of their homes on this night. The continuation of this celebration is called “Nowruz”, which is the first day of spring and the big Eid of the change of the year in Iran.

The ancient ritual of “Yalda” or “Chelleh” is also celebrated in parts of Iran’s neighboring countries, such as the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraqi Kurdistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.