Types of Shareholders in a Business

Shareholders could be organisations or individuals who invest funds in a business by purchasing shares. The performance of the company, and its ability to pay dividends, determines if they make profits or lose money. They also get the benefit of capital appreciation, when the value of their shares rises over time. Shareholder rights and privileges are varying depending on the state’s law as well as a company’s charter or bylaws.

In general there are two kinds of shareholders: common stockholders (common stock) and preferred share owners. Common shareholders are massive in number and have voting rights at shareholder meetings. They can participate in the decision-making process as well as scrutinize the reports. The shareholders who are preferred can receive preferred dividends and have priority over ordinary shares in liquidation.

The term “shareholder” may be used to refer to a person who owns bonds or debentures issued by the company, which are debt instruments that provide the investor the right to an exact rate of return on their investments. These investors aren’t usually actively involved in the day-today operations of the company, but they are able to participate in decisions when their interests are represented by the company’s management body.

Investors who purchase shares in an organization with a specific goal in mind, such as the acquisition of new markets or the development of technology are referred to as strategic shareholders. This type of shareholder plays a vital role in a family-owned company, since they understand the scope of the venture and its potential and are willing and capable of taking risks to ensure the potential return on their investment.