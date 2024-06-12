Teamwork and Synergy

As companies search for ways to work together across departments -in remote or hybrid environments, for instance -the term “synergy” has been reintroduced into the conversation. This time it’s not used as a pejorative corporate term but instead to describe a highly collaborative process that is highly sought-after.

Synergy is built on the concept that the whole is greater than the totality of its components. This positive synergy enables teams to accomplish more than they would have been able to on their own. It also gives team members the opportunity to be themselves with their unique perspectives, talents and communication styles.

Negative synergy on https://arrigonismart.net/2021/12/29/how-to-break-into-the-technical-industry/ other hand, can derail teams and cause them to produce lower quality outputs irrespective of the individual capabilities of each team member. This is usually due to miscommunications and conflicts that arise over the roles, responsibilities, and schedules.

To avoid these problems it is vital that teams establish solid foundations of trust and cooperation by clearly defining the goals for the project and defining each team member’s role in this. The most efficient way to accomplish this is to use the process of collaborating on role mapping which is where every team member collaborates with their colleagues to establish a clear and concise record of who’s accountable for what and when. This can save teams a lot of energy, time, and conflicts by reducing confusion from the beginning. It makes it easier for managers, if needed be able to assist and coach.