Avoiding Common Mistakes in Board Directors Meetings

A well-organized meeting of your board of directors can help you to make informed and ethical decisions. The board must be able review documents, discuss, and american board room reach a consensus on difficult issues. Documentation is crucial to allow for future reference and compliance. The process might be difficult to navigate however it is crucial that the board makes the most of their time and resources.

Board meetings can be thrilling yet exhausting at the same time. Avoid these common mistakes to keep meetings productive.

1. Re-reading of discussion points arising from previous meetings



Rehashing discussions from the last board meeting can consume time, and will distract from the most pressing agenda items. In the event that you get distracted by new topics for discussion will hinder you from achieving the goals of the board for the meeting. If you are forced to discuss an issue that wasn’t scheduled for discussion, have the group agree to push it to the end of the meeting, with the promise to reevaluate the issue and decide if the subject needs to be investigated further or added to the following agenda or assigned as an item to be discussed later.

2. Information sharing is too much



Board members must be well-informed. However, the information provided to them is not a comprehensive listing of all the information available. Instead, it should be a set of information that encourages discussion and asking questions. It could be a sign that the board is playing the role of an elementary school teacher, but it allows them to concentrate on the important decisions.