Deadly protests over employment quota grips Bangladesh

By Shafiqul Bashar

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the unfortunate deaths of six persons on July 16 during anti-quota agitations in Dhaka city and two other places in the country.

She reiterated that the quota issue has been referred to the Supreme Court for a decision and urged the students to wait until the verdict of the highest court of the country.

Hasina expressed her hope that the Supreme Court verdict will not disappoint the students agitating for quota reform.

The quota system in Bangladesh government service was introduced soon after country’s independence in December 1971.

The then government had decided to reserve 30% government jobs for the freedom fighters (FF) who fought for country’s independence.

Another 10% was reserved for women while 10% were kept for indigenous and backward communities of the country. Some 5% quota were reserved for physically disabled but meritorious candidates.

However, all candidates under quota facilities would have to pass the examinations under Public Service Commission (PSC). Such quota system was essential for war-ravaged country after independence.

Now, after 53 years of independence, questions have been raised if such quota is still essential.

According to authoritative sources, PM Sheikh Hasina realises the necessity of quota reform and reduce quota substantially to facilitate jobs for others. She has referred the issue to country’s highest judicial body Supreme Court for constitutional reasons.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on quota issue is expected on August 7. Hasina urged all to wait until then, but the anti-quota students started agitation as they want immediate announcement from the government.

The PM expressed her grief for the deaths of six persons that included five students.

She assured all help and assistance for the families of those who died during the clashes on Tuesday.

In an eight-minute address to the nation through TV and radio in the evening, Sheikh Hasina warned those who are engaged in anarchy and vandalism in the name of quota-abolition movement.

“They will be duly punished “, she said.

The situation is deteriorating as the opposition BNP and Jamaat are supporting agitators openly.

Sheikh Hasina is now facing a big challenge during her 15 years’ rule.

Students have been agitating since July 1, demanding abolition of quota system in government jobs.

As the violence by agitators spread in and around campuses, the government closed all educational institutions, including universities all over the country.

The residential students were asked to vacate dormitories by Wednesday evening. Most of the residential students left the dormitories while others were found preparing to leave.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) openly declared its support for agitating students while fundamentalist Jamaat e Islami is with BNP with all its strength.

The quota movement of students is now heading towards a political conflict between the government and opposition, it is apprehended.