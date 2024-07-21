Vietnam’s long-serving leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng dies at 80

HANOI: Vietnam’s long-serving leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng passed away on Friday afternoon. He was 80.

The board of health protection and care for central officials has announced the death of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, saying the death of the party leader followed a period of illness.

Despite wholehearted treatment and care from the Party, State, leading medical experts and his family, Nguyễn Phú Trọng died from old age and severe illness at 1:38 p.m. at 108 Central Military Hospital.

Born on 14 April 1944, Nguyễn Phú Trọng has served as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam since 2011 and double-hatted as president of Vietnam from 2018 to 2021.

His prolonged absence this year led to questions about the future of the Communist Party and Vietnam without his leadership. His third term as party leader was scheduled to end in early 2026.

Shortly after his death was announced, the U.S. embassy in Vietnam issued a statement in which it paid rich tribute to the Vietnamese leader.

“It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. Our thoughts are with his wife, Ngô Thị Mận, the rest of his family, and the people of Vietnam during this difficult time,” the statement said.

“With the passing of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, we mourn the loss of a visionary leader who for decades served as a bridge between Vietnam and the United States of America as he did with the rest of the international community.

“The United States cherishes the heights to which the General Secretary led our bilateral relationship. General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was the first Vietnamese party leader to visit the United States, signifying a remarkable commitment to friendship and shaping a forward-looking relationship between our countries. His legacy is further cemented by his leadership in raising our relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a decade later to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam’s highest diplomatic tier, alongside President Biden.

“The United States will forever be grateful for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s leadership in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity. We hold our relationship with Vietnam in the highest regard, and we look forward to working closely with President Tô Lâm and all Party, State, and National Assembly leadership. The President has been a longstanding and strong supporter of our bilateral relationship, and we stand ready as Comprehensive Strategic Partners and as friends to support a strong, independent, prosperous, and resilient Vietnam.”