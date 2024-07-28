Dirty Talk: How To Get More Comfortable With This Sexual Practice

Test the waters.If you aren’t sure that your partner will be into dirty talk, try it once or twice casually during sex to see what their response is—you might be surprised. “Because dirty talk can increase arousal, it can also make an orgasm more intense,” says Buehler. Talking dirty on the phone is a fantastic way to have some kinky fun with your significant other on the phone or even to move into all-out phone sex with your lover. You may feel a bit silly or intimidated at the thought of talking dirty on the phone, but once you adjust your mindset and let loose, you’ll be on your way to making your phone partner helpless with pleasure.

Engage the five senses

A great time to do this can be after sex when you’re relaxed and enjoying some pillow talk.

Having the added distance of a screen can also make it easier to speak up if your partner says something that doesn’t work for you.

Create space outside of any sexual activity for reflection.

Mastering how to talk dirty is all about consent and creativity.

This can be a great time to get to know your partner better. Don’t pressure yourself, and don’t manipulate your significant other into doing something uncomfortable. It’s about making them feel like they are the only person in the world. It’s about asking for what you want and then telling them how great they are. It’s about flirting and then having them flirt back.

Only say what feels natural

Don’t pressure yourself too much—you don’t need to go full throttle and talk throughout your entire sex session, after all. “If you’re new to talking dirty, begin with some generous but honest verbal feedback that includes moans, groans, deep exhales, or other sounds to let your lover know that you’re enjoying yourself,” she says. If you find yourself at a loss for words, there’s an easy remedy. Start narrating what you’re doing to your partner’s body and how they make you feel.

” This is not only a great way to gain consent to sext, but build anticipation as well. When sexting, “keep the conversation light and playful, and if your partner suggests something you don’t think you’d like, simply say so without shaming [them],” says Buehler. You can’t just talk dirty to a man without knowing the psychology behind why it needs to be done. You also need to know that dirty talk should never be relegated to just the bedroom.

If you get a positive response, you can take things up a notch and extend the dirty talk to the bedroom. Bear in mind that everybody responds differently to language, and so while a word might be a real turn-on for one person, it could be jarring for another. Take note of how your partner responds to what you’re saying and use that to guide what else you say.

Dirty talk can be enjoyed even in the total absence of sex, just for fun rather than as a means to an end. The important thing is to not judge or shame yourself or your partner for whatever that sexy persona or fantasy looks like, whether it’s being dressed in Princess Leia’s gold bikini, a tuxedo, nothing but stilettos, or a dog collar. Though, of course, always be conscientious about establishing enthusiastic consent and doing boundary check-ins throughout any roleplaying dirty talk. Always remember that it’s both party’s right to respectfully say no at any time. I think dirty talking sets the tone and gives a great emotional and mental headspace to say stuff you normally might feel too shy to say. The desire to obey or shower them with compliments at that particular moment is something I wouldn’t trade for the world.

Hop on the phone while you’re masturbating, and describe what’s happening to your partner through voice or text messages; go step by step, and outline exactly what you’re doing, how it feels, and how it looks. “You’ll soon start to realize what kinds of words, phrases, or scenarios turn you on the most,” says Eros. If you’re the one who feels awkward or cringes at the idea of talking dirty yourself, but you find it hot when others do it, know that learning some tips for exactly how to talk dirty can help.

However, ensuring that the talk is consensual and respects each partner’s boundaries is important. It’s all about the delivery.One of the secrets to great dirty talk isn’t just what you say, but how you say it. This also helps if you’re still feeling a little shy, since it’s often easier to whisper something than to say it out loud (not to mention the fact that apartment walls can be pretty damn thin). Reading is sexy.Erotic literature is a goldmine for dirty talk. It’s kind of like having training wheels until you feel confident enough to ditch the book and fly solo. But if you want to take it to the next level, try talking to your partner about what sort of words, phrases, and tones turn each of you on.

But it can sometimes be tough to think straight when your mind is occupied by, um, other things — so feel free to slip a few of these freaky things to say into your back pocket. Learning how to talk dirty should be fun, so try to relax and go with the flow. If you’re new to dirty talking, you can try it in written form (through messaging / texting each other) rather than talking in person. This gives you some time to think about what to say. Sometimes the teasing & banter back-and-forth, speaking in code (especially while others are around) can be quite thrilling too, so don’t rule out dirty talk in person.