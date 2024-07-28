Pakistan government continues crackdown on social media

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe and determine the organized objectives of the elements involved in creating ‘chaos and disorder’ in the country through ‘malicious social media campaign’.

According to a notification, issued by the Interior Ministry, the 5-member JIT, headed by the Islamabad Police Chief, will also identify and prosecute the ‘culprits’ in accordance with the applicable laws.

The formation of the JIT is the part of the crackdown on social media launched by the coalition government, led by PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Faction), soon after coming into power as a result of general elections held on February 8, 2024.

The government, as a first step to suppress the opposition, blocked Twitter (X) from the very first month of coming into power as the tweets of Imran Khan, deposed premier and later imprisoned in several other cases including corruption, often appeared on Twitter. The blockage of Twitter still continues but interestingly the ruling parties’ leaders’ and even the opposition leaders and many other people enjoy the freedom to use Twitter via VPN (Virtual Private Network) App.

In the meantime, the concerned government agencies resorted to slowing down the internet affecting the use of social media platforms. According to certain data, Pakistan has about 120 million internet users.

The government has initiated new suppression measures, as the other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads and WhatsApp are also full of severe criticism because of failed economic and other policies of the rulers. In view of massive criticism, the government has reportedly decided to install Firewall to apprehend the elements involved in, what the government says, creating ‘chaos and disorder’. A spokesperson of the army had also recently termed such elements as ‘Digital Terrorists”, which again sparked severe criticism on social media platforms.

The coalition government is faced with the criticism mainly because of unprecedented inflation, imposition of new taxes, and manifold increase in income tax, exorbitant electricity, gas and petroleum tariff and amidst such tough measures, extending benefits only to the elite class, including the members of parliament.

Meanwhile, certain media reports, quoting an official letter, reported that the government has instructed all the federal as well as provincial departments to take measures against possible cyber-attacks by the hackers to steal official data.